House Considers LGBTQ Equality Act: WATCH LIVE

The U.S. House of Representatives has begun debate leading up to a vote on the Equality Act. The Equality Act guarantees explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws, expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act and providing clear and equal protections under federal law for all Americans in employment, access to public spaces, housing, credit, education, jury service, and federally-funded programs. We will add more video streams below if they become available.