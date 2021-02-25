Marco Rubio, Tina Turner Trailer, Amazon Data, Stanley Tucci’s Italy, NYC Pride, Jamal Khashoggi, Nick Jonas: HOT LINKS

STEPHANIE MURPHY. Florida congresswoman explores bid to unseat Senator Marco Rubio: “Murphy, 42, has been elected three times to one of Florida’s most competitive congressional districts in Orlando, and first won the seat by knocking out 12-term incumbent GOP Rep. John Mica when few thought she could. It was a giant-killer act that Democrats hope she can repeat if she takes on Rubio, widely seen as a hard-to-beat incumbent.”

I STILL LIKE HIM EVEN AFTER HE TRIED TO KILL ME. Mike Pence speaks highly of Donald Trump: “Former Vice President Mike Pence told a group of conservative lawmakers on Tuesday that he maintains a close personal friendship with former President Donald Trump, while noting that he plans to launch a political organization that will defend their administration’s record over the past four years.”

AMAZON. Is your data at risk? “Amazon is amassing an empire of data as the online retailer ventures into ever more areas of our lives. But the company’s efforts to protect the information it collects are inadequate, according to insiders who warn the company’s security shortfalls expose users’ information to potential breaches, theft and exploitation.”

AT THE BORDER. Parents of 506 migrant children separated by Trump administration yet to be found: “The lawyers said the parents of about 322 of the 506 children are believed to have been deported, making it more difficult to find them. The lawyers are not required by the judge to say how many of the parents and children have been reunited.”

‘UTTERLY AGHAST’ Prince William and Kate Middleton think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview is beyond the pale.

SEARCHING FOR ITALY. CNN picks up Stanley Tucci series for Season 2.

TROPICAL BITCHFEST. A Real Housewives spinoff is in the works and sounds bananas.

CYRUS VANCE. Manhattan DA’s office gets Trump’s tax returns: “Prosecutors obtained the records on Monday, just hours after the US Supreme Court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to keep the records private, a spokesperson for the district attorney said.The millions of pages of documents, sources say, contain Trump’s tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement agreements, documents relating to the preparation and review of tax returns, and work papers and communications related to the tax returns.”

JAMAL KHASHOGGI. Intelligence report will single out Saudi crown prince for journalist’s murder: “The officials said the report, for which the CIA was the main contributor, assessed that the crown prince approved and likely ordered the murder of Khashoggi, whose Washington Post column had criticized the crown prince’s policies.”

THE FIGHT CONTINUES. NYC Pride announces this year’s theme.

CREEPY CRAWLERS. The University of Michigan says it shouldn’t have closed its library after finding three Mediterranean recluse spiders: “An expert in spiders at the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus identified the spiders as being of the Mediterranean variety and not brown recluses, Broekhuizen said. It is suspected the spiders came in through tunnels, with less foot traffic currently on campus.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Nick Jonas “Spaceman”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tina.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

TEASER OF THE DAY 2. Luca.

TEASER OF THE DAY 3. Underground Railroad.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Chloe x Halle – “Ungodly Hour”.

CELEB THIRSTY THURSDAY. Lucien Laviscount.