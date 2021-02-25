Marjorie Taylor Greene Motions for House to Adjourn in Effort to Block Vote on Equality Act: WATCH

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene motioned for the House to adjourn on Thursday rather than vote on the LGBTQ Equality Act. She pulled the same stunt on Wednesday. A vote was currently underway at the time of this posting.

The Equality Act guarantees explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws, expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act and providing clear and equal protections under federal law for all Americans in employment, access to public spaces, housing, credit, education, jury service, and federally-funded programs.

Before her call to adjourn, Greene screeched about being a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection that she helped incite, while wearing a face mask that read: “This mask is as useless as Joe Biden.” She also reiterated her false claims that the legislation would cause discrimination against women and religious freedoms.