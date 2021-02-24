5.6 Percent of U.S. Adults Identify as LGBT, Up from 4.5 Percent in 2017: GALLUP

A new Gallup poll charting LGBT identification says that 5.6 percent of Americans identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender, an increase from 2017, when 4.5 percent identified as LGBT.

Gallup reports: “More than half of LGBT adults (54.6%) identify as bisexual. About a quarter (24.5%) say they are gay, with 11.7% identifying as lesbian and 11.3% as transgender. An additional 3.3% volunteer another non-heterosexual preference or term to describe their sexual orientation, such as queer or same-gender-loving. Respondents can give multiple responses when describing their sexual identification; thus, the totals exceed 100%.”

Gallup adds: “Currently, 86.7% of Americans say they are heterosexual or straight, and 7.6% do not answer the question about their sexual orientation. Gallup’s 2012-2017 data had roughly 5% ‘no opinion’ responses. The latest results are based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted throughout 2020 with Americans aged 18 and older. Gallup had previously reported annual updates from its 2012-2017 daily tracking survey data, but did not routinely measure LGBT identification in 2018 or 2019.”