Dua Lipa, Mondaire Jones, Chick Corea, Martin Gugino, Jonathan Bailey, St. Pete Gay Bar, Trump’s COVID, Pink and Daughter: HOT LINKS

MELANIA’S NEW SCHEDULE. Spending time at the spa and being irritated about Jill Biden. “She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio,” said one person familiar with Melania Trump’s schedule at Mar-a-Lago, her home in Palm Beach, Florida. “Rinse and repeat. Every day.”

RIP. Chick Corea: “Chick Corea, an architect of the jazz-rock fusion boom of the 1970s who spent more than a half century as one of the foremost pianists in jazz, died on Tuesday at his home in Tampa, Fla. He was 79. The cause was cancer, said Dan Muse, a spokesman for Mr. Corea’s family.”

WISCONSIN. Judge declines arrest warrant for Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse.

MARTIN GUGINO. Grand jury declines to indict officers who shoved 75-year-old BLM protester to the pavement. “While the DA said the video ‘speaks for itself,’ he explained the decision came down to justification—noting that the 75-year-old protester broke curfew to attend the riot and confronted police. ‘All that had to be done was turn him around and arrest him. I still stand by [that] he should not have been shoved. He should have been arrested. That didn’t happen,’ he added.”

A grand jury has dismissed charges against Buffalo Police Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe after they shoved Martin Gugino in Buffalo on June 4. pic.twitter.com/FOqBdoBh2b — Mike Baggerman (@MikeBaggerman) February 11, 2021

SURPRISE! Kristen Wiig got married.

BRIDGERTON. Jonathan Bailey says watch out for the Easter Eggs in Season 2. “I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible. It’s mad, and it’s brilliant.”

BORN TO RUN. About Bruce Springsteen’s DWI.

MONDAIRE JONES. WaPo profiles one of first openly gay black congressmen: “Jones, 33, grew up in Rockland County, N.Y., raised by a single mother who worked multiple jobs and relied on Section 8 housing and food stamps to make ends meet. He became active with the youth chapter of the NAACP while he was still in high school and graduated from Stanford University. He worked in the Justice Department during the Obama administration, then earned a law degree from Harvard University.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

VENTILATOR-BOUND. Trump was much sicker with COVID than reported in October: “His prognosis became so worrisome before he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that officials believed he would need to be put on a ventilator, two of the people familiar with his condition said. The people familiar with Mr. Trump’s health said he was found to have lung infiltrates, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria.”

FLORIDA. There’s a new gay bar coming to St. Pete.

CALIFORNIA. RNC donates $250,000 to push to recall Gavin Newsom: “Gov. Newsom’s authoritarian measures, blatant overreach and complete mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic have proven that he is woefully unqualified to lead the state of California,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on the investment. “It is time the people use their constitutional recourse to remove him from power.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa “We’re Good”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Taylor Swift – “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version).

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware ” Remember Where You Are”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Pink and daughter Willow “Cover Me In Sunshine”.

MEDLEY OF THE DAY. Cinderella – Todrick and Brandy.

FRIDAY FLASH. Luke Evans.