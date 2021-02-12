Obamas to Produce Netflix Biopic on Gay Civil Rights Icon and MLK Confidant Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin / Library of Congress / PD

As part of their multi-picture deal with Netflix, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions will produce a biopic on gay civil rights icon and Martin Luther King Jr confidant Bayard Rustin, who helped organize King’s 1963 March on Washington..

George C. Wolfe will direct the film from a screenplay by Dustin Lance Black (Milk). Black and Bruce Cohen are also co-producing, with Higher Ground’s Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis.

“The story follows tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaughts of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 march on Washington,” Deadline reports.