Iranian Cleric Warns Followers That COVID Vaccine is Turning People Gay

Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian, an Iranian regime cleric in the city of Qom, issued a warning over Telegram that the COVID-19 vaccine is turning people gay.

The Jerusalem Post reports: “Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian wrote on his Telegram social-media platform: ‘Don’t go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals.’ The radical Islamist has nearly 210,000 followers on his Telegram account.”

Said one Iranian dissident to the paper: “Like other clerics in the regime, also Tabrizian relates all the shortages [shortcomings] to sexuality. The clerics in Iran are suffering from lack of knowledge and humanity. Actually, his goal of spreading nonsense is to try to scare people [out] of getting vaccinated, while the leader of the regime and other officials got Pfizer, and they don’t provide it for the people with the excuse that they don’t trust the West.”