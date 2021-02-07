Twitter Permanently Suspends Homocon Conspiracy Theorist ‘Gateway Pundit’ Jim Hoft

Jim Hoft, the gay conservative conspiracy theorist behind the blog Gateway Pundit, has been permanently suspended from Twitter for “repeated violations of [its] civic integrity policy.”

Forbes reports: “Hoft and his publication have been widely criticized for spreading false information, including promoting conspiracy theories regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. A recent study published by The German Marshall Fund of the United States found that The Gateway Pundit was the leading single source of misinformation shared by verified accounts on Twitter in 2020. In 2019, Wikipedia deprecated The Gateway Pundit, removing its qualifications to serve as a source of legitimate information. The community cited ‘falsehoods, conspiracy theories, and intentionally misleading stories’ that appear on The Gateway Pundit as the reason for the decision.”

Hoft, a man whom progressive media watchdog Media Matters has called “the Dumbest Man on the Internet” came out of the closet a day after the Orlando Pulse massacre, and invited fellow gays to ‘come home’ to the Republican Party and elect Donald Trump as president: “There is only one man who can lead this nation and protect all gays and all Americans. His name is Donald Trump,” wrote Hoft. “In 2016 only one candidate will protect gays from another Islamist attack.”