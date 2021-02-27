GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn ‘Entrapped’ and Sexually Harassed Women During ‘Fun Drives’ Off Campus, According to Report Citing 30+ Former Classmates

More than 30 former college classmates and associates accused insurrection-inciting Hitler tourist GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) of sexual harassment and misconduct during his recent years at Patrick Henry College, according to a new story from Buzzfeed News.

The news outlet “spoke with more than three dozen people, including more than two dozen former students, their friends, and their relatives, who described or corroborated instances of sexual harassment and misconduct on campus, in Cawthorn’s car, and at his house near campus.”

Buzzfeed News adds: “Four women told BuzzFeed News that Cawthorn, now a rising Republican star, was aggressive, misogynistic, or predatory toward them. Their allegations include calling them derogatory names in public in front of their peers, including calling one woman ‘slutty,’ asking them inappropriate questions about their sex lives, grabbing their thighs, forcing them to sit in his lap, and kissing and touching them without their consent. … According to more than a dozen people — including three women who had firsthand experience and seven people who heard about these incidents from them at the time — Cawthorn often used his car as a way to entrap and harass his women classmates, taking them on what he could call ‘fun drive’ off campus. Two said he would drive recklessly and ask them about their virginity and sexual experiences while they were locked in the moving vehicle.”

Full story HERE.

Madison Cawthorn was on Fox News talking about how the Republican Party has to find "a great moral foundation to stand upon" minutes after BuzzFeed published a story about him allegedly harassing women in college https://t.co/XFNbWJWLWF pic.twitter.com/ONCbWiqBvY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2021

Cawthorn, as you may recall, incited the insurrectionists at Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6. He has also lied about training for the paralympics.

Cawthorn stirred controversy during his campaign after a photo emerged of a visit he paid to a home in Germany once visited by Adolf Hitler.

VICE reported: “In statements on social media, Cawthorn said when he visited Hitler’s vacation home, known as the Eagle’s Nest, he’d been thinking of the Allied soldiers who’d celebrated the Nazis’ defeat there. ‘It was a surreal experience to be remembering their joy in a place where the Nazi regime had plotted unspeakable acts of evil,’ Cawthorn wrote on Facebook. Cawthorn also faced controversy in October, after a website run by Cawthorn’s campaign described Booker as someone ‘who aims to ruin white males running for office.’ Cawthorn said in a statement that his campaign had ‘clarified the language’ on the website.”