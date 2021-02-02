In Newly Surfaced 2019 Clip, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Urges Protesters to ‘Flood’ the U.S. Capitol and Use Violence: WATCH

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon-sympathizing freshman congressman whose conspiracy theory lies Mitch McConnell called a “cancer on the Republican Party” on Monday night, is seen in a new video recorded in February 2019 and uncovered by Salon organizing an earlier protest on the U.S. Capitol and ordering supporters to “flood” the building with people and shut it down, using violence “if we have to.”

“They are nothing, and they should fear us,” said Greene of Democratic officials. “They should be cowering in fear. And you know what, if you show up in big numbers on Feb. 23, oh I promise you, I promise you, they’ll be struck with fear on the inside.”

Said Greene in the clip: “If we have a sea of people, if we shut down the streets, if we shut down everything. If we flood the Capitol Building. Go inside. These are public buildings. We own them. We own these buildings. Do you understand that? We own the buildings and we pay all the people that work in the buildings.”

I posted this video yesterday, but I got the date wrong. The protest was 2/23/2019



Here is a video from the day before of Marjorie Taylor Greene and her buddies yelling through AOC's mail slot the day before on 2/22/2019 https://t.co/F83ZDWYCel https://t.co/XQQyzvtWdj — zedster (@z3dster) February 2, 2021

The full video: