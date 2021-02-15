Lindsey Graham Declares Lara Trump ‘the Future of the Republican Party,’ Says GOP Will Impeach Kamala Harris as Soon as it Gets the Chance: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took his Trump family bootlicking to FOX News Sunday and demonstrated that his fealty does not extend solely to the despotic patriarch.

Said Graham: “The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and have been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I certainly will be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Burr, a Republican, is retiring and voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.

Lindsey Graham endorsed Lara Trump for the North Carolina Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/XBZ9s00df4 — Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) February 14, 2021

Graham also declared that Republicans will move to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris if they retake the House in 2022.

Said Graham: “I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So we’ve opened Pandora’s box here.”