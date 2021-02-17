Senator Lindsey Graham brought his Trump bootlicking to Sean Hannity on Tuesday night along with a message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was called a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” by the impeached former president earlier that day.

Said Graham: “What I would say to Senator McConnell, I know Trump can be a handful but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t get that you’re just not looking. He was a hell of a president on all of the things that conservatives really believe in. It was a consequential presidency. I’m sorry what happened on January 6th. He’ll get his fair share of blame but to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, let’s try to work together, realize that without President Trump we’re never gonna get back in the majority and President Trump, you’re gonna have to make some changes to reach your potential.”

Lindsey Graham: I know Trump can be a handful but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump… I’m sorry what happened on January 6th. He’ll get his fair share of blame… pic.twitter.com/yNAh5kVkav — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021

Graham added: “They’re now at each other’s throat. I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own. President Trump is the most consequential Republican in the party. If Mitch McConnell doesn’t understand that, he’s missing a lot… We need to knock this off. Kevin McCarthy is the leader of the House Republicans. He has taken a different approach to President Trump. I would advise Senator McConnell to do that.”