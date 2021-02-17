Tucker Carlson Ridicules the Bidens’ Love for Each Other, Says it’s ‘Slick PR Campaign’ to ‘Hide the President’s Senility’ — WATCH

FOX News host Tucker Carlson doesn’t believe Jill and Joe Biden really care for each other. Rather, he explains, it’s all a ruse meant to cover up Biden’s dementia.

Said Carlson to FOX News viewers, dripping with sarcasm: “At the heart of this great American family is a love story – one man, one woman and the fires of passion that changed the course of our history. Not since Antony dined with Cleopatra in downtown Antioch — before they killed themselves, obviously — has a country witnessed a love story as moving and poignant as Jill and Joe’s. No, ladies and gentlemen, Jill Biden is not Joe’s caretaker. She isn’t his nurse. She’s his fully equal romantic partner. Together they are like besotted teens, yet at the same time they are the wise and knowing parents of a nation.”

Carlson then mocked a Politico article calling the Biden’s romantic gestures “restorative” to the nation.

“So it’s official,” Carlson continued. “The Bidens’ affection is totally real. It’s in no way part of a slick PR campaign devised by cynical consultants determined to hide the president’s senility by misdirection. No, not at all! Their love is as real as climate change!”