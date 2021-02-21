Trump Booked for Keynote CPAC Speech Next Week

Donald Trump is set to make his first public address since inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol which put the lives of lawmakers and former VP Mike Pence at risk.

The disgraced former leader has been booked as the keynote speaker at next week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and will no doubt be embraced by the conservative crowd.

Politico reports: “Trump will ‘be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,’ one of the [two sources] said. ‘Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies.’ The conference will take place Feb. 25-28 in Orlando, Fla. Trump is scheduled to speak Feb. 28.”

The NYT adds: “CPAC is traditionally a cattle call for Republican candidates for office as well as aspiring figures in the party. And Mr. Trump has signaled to several allies and advisers in recent days that he is focused on running for president again in 2024. Whether he actually does is an open question. But his presence could freeze the field for the next two years, preventing other candidates from developing operations and, more important, networks of donors to sustain their candidacies.”