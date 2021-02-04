Olympics Chief Yoshiro Mori Resists Calls to Resign After Saying Women Talk Too Much and Annoy Him

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resisted calls to resign on Thursday after making sexist remarks about women

“On boards with a lot of women, the board meetings take so much time. Women have a strong sense of competition. If one person raises their hand, others probably think, I need to say something too. That’s why everyone speaks,” said Mori in remarks earlier this week.

“If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” Mori continued. “We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place.”

Mori trended on social media after the remarks as users called on him to resign. But he retracted those remarks and is resisting those calls while makingadditional sexist remarks.

Reuters reports: “Mori, 83, apologised at a hastily called news conference, but when pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, he said: ‘I don’t listen to women that much lately so I don’t know.'”