Richard Grenell, the openly gay former ambassador to Germany who was appointed as Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence but never confirmed by the Senate, has a chip on his shoulder about his status as the first openly gay member of a president’s cabinet, and offered Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg a backhanded congratulations on “becoming the second openly gay member of a President’s Cabinet.”
But Grenell was only an “acting” DNI and was never confirmed, so unfortunately for Ric, Secretary Pete holds the title of first Senate-confirmed official cabinet secretary.
Megyn Kelly tried to anoint Grenell falsely as well.
