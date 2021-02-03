Eric Trump attacked the Scottish government ahead of a parliamentary vote on whether it should launch an investigation into the financing of Trump golf resorts, The Guardian reports.

Said MP Patrick Harvie: “The Scottish government has tried to avoid the question of investigating Donald Trump’s wealth for far too long. There are serious concerns about how he financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, but no investigation has ever taken place. That’s why I’m bringing this vote to parliament. The government must seek an unexplained wealth order to shine a light on Trump’s shadowy dealings.”

Eric Trump attacked back: “Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda. If Harvie and the rest of the Scottish government continue to treat overseas investors like this, it will deter future investors from conducting business in Scotland, ultimately crushing their economy, tourism and hospitality industries. At a critical time when politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, they are focused on advancing their personal agendas.”

Meanwhile, on FOX News (which incidentally chose to air an interview with Eric Trump rather than the memorial for Brian Sicknick, the officer killed in the Capitol insurrection), junior Trump was crowing lies about dad: “They know he did a great job for this nation, they know there’s never been a more beloved political figure in the country’s history. There are 75 million Americans who would follow him to the end of Earth.”