Senate Votes to Confirm Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: WATCH LIVE

The full Senate is set to vote on Pete Buttigieg’s historic nomination as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed openly gay cabinet secretary. Video below is scheduled to go live at 10:30 am ET.
