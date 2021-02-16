Amsterdam Man Goes Viral After Epic Figure Skate Fail on Thin Ice: WATCH

A barely-clad figure skater on one of Amsterdam’s famous canals took an icy plunge this week in front of a crowd of spectators, and his face plant has been viewed nearly 7 million times as of this posting. A word to the wise: don’t try this at home.

The Guardian reports: “Wearing a bathing suit had its advantages: other skaters who broke through the ice had to climb out while dressed in water-logged puffer jackets and other winter gear. One woman was placed on a ladder lying flat on the ice and dragged to shore by emergency workers. Others were rescued by onlookers using hockey sticks. On Sunday, the Dutch had a rare chance to hit the canals after they froze over for the first time in almost three years. … Netherland’s authorities had declared a rare “code red” emergency as Storm Darcy sent temperatures plummeting to -5 degrees Celsius (23F), in the first snow storm to hit the country in a decade.”