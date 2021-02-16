Amsterdam Man Goes Viral After Epic Figure Skate Fail on Thin Ice: WATCH

A barely-clad figure skater on one of Amsterdam’s famous canals took an icy plunge this week in front of a crowd of spectators, and his face plant has been viewed nearly 7 million times as of this posting. A word to the wise: don’t try this at home.
The Guardian reports: “Wearing a bathing suit had its advantages: other skaters who broke through the ice had to climb out while dressed in water-logged puffer jackets and other winter gear. One woman was placed on a ladder lying flat on the ice and dragged to shore by emergency workers. Others were rescued by onlookers using hockey sticks. On Sunday, the Dutch had a rare chance to hit the canals after they froze over for the first time in almost three years. … Netherland’s authorities had declared a rare “code red” emergency as Storm Darcy sent temperatures plummeting to -5 degrees Celsius (23F), in the first snow storm to hit the country in a decade.”
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.