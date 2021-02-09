Senate Trump Impeachment Trial Begins: WATCH LIVE

The Senate trial in the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump is set to begin at 1 pm ET with four hours of argument scheduled on whether it is constitutional to hold a trial for a president who has already left office. We’ll bump this post up when it begins. Watch below and click HERE to open it in a new tab.

CBS News reports: “Mr. Trump’s lawyers and the House impeachment managers have already laid out their arguments in pre-trial legal briefs, previewing the case they plan to make before senators. The ex-president’s attorneys claim Democrats are trying to ‘silence a political opponent,’ and insist it’s unconstitutional to try a president once he’s left office. They’re urging the Senate to dismiss the article of impeachment. The nine House Democrats presenting the case for impeachment argued in a pre-trial filing that the former president is ‘singularly responsible’ for the assault, given that he made repeated false claims about the election, told his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ and didn’t act quickly enough to quash the violent riot.”