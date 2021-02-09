COVID and Gay Men, Louis DeJoy, Armie Hammer, Megan Rapinoe ‘GQ’, Ghislaine Maxwell, Alan Dershowitz: HOT LINKS

COVID LIFE. Study focuses on gay men and the pandemic: “Sixty-three percent of men who participated in a new UCLA-led study reported only leaving their home for essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The research suggests being in isolation has contributed to feelings of anxiety and loneliness, and dissatisfaction with their sex life.”

LOUIS DEJOY. Biden takes steps to replace corrupt postmaster general: “Only the Board of Governors of the US Postal Service has the power to replace the Postmaster General,” the statement said. “The President can, however, nominate governors to fill vacancies on the board pending Senate confirmation.”

ALAN DERSHOWITZ. Used access to get pardons for his clients: “Many of Mr. Dershowitz’s clients got what they wanted before Mr. Trump left office, an examination by The New York Times found. The lawyer played a role in at least 12 clemency grants, including two pardons, which wipe out convictions, and 10 commutations, which reduce prison sentences, while also helping to win a temporary reprieve from sanctions for an Israeli mining billionaire.”

ARMIE HAMMER. Speculation about damaging exposé on Call Me By Your Name actor reaches fever pitch.

BILL MAHER. In defense of Armie Hammer…. “I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is, because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to ‘eat’ them. And who wouldn’t want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on.”

ROCCO RITCHIE. He’s all grown up.

COVER STORY OF THE DAY. GQ profiles Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird: “Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe both had Hall of Fame–worthy careers before they met. But to reach new, boundary-obliterating levels of achievement on and off the field, they needed each other. “

The March GQ cover couples: Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird, Naomi Osaka & Cordae, and Ciara & Russell Wilson https://t.co/Vm4z8rJNOl #GQModernLovers pic.twitter.com/9G5XblWcoN — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 9, 2021

FOR $15 MILLION. The Schitt’s Creek mansion can be yours. “The three-story home, tucked in Toronto’s ritzy St. Andrew-Winfields neighborhood, is designed with marble stairs, carved limestone, fancy balconies and a bunch of frescoes that make you feel like you’re in the Sistine Chapel.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Judge says deposition excerpt can be unsealed in Jeffrey Epstein case. ‘U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said Maxwell had only a “minimal” privacy interest in the 20-line excerpt, because it concerned massages and not private sexual activity of consenting adults, and the public had a right to see her testimony.’

FLORIDA. Hacker tries to poison city’s water system: “On Monday officials from Pinellas County in Florida announced that an unidentified hacker remotely gained access to a panel that controls the City of Oldsmar’s water treatment system, and changed a setting that would have drastically increased the amount of sodium hydroxide in the water supply.”

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Oscar.