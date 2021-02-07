SNL Catches Up with ‘It Gets Better’ Project Participants to See How Things Are Going: WATCH

Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Saturday Night Live looked back on the It Gets Better project, launched in 2011 to combat anti-LGBTQ bullying, catching up with some of the participants to see how things are going today.
Said Bowen Yang’s Matt Lee: “After high school I finally stopped getting bullied — by straight people, and I pretty much immediately started getting tormented by gay people…”
And then there’s the matter of income tax, and a urinating iguana.
Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.
News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.