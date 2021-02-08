Amanda Gorman Honors Community Heroes with History-Making Super Bowl Poem: WATCH

Biden inaugural poet Amanda Gorman was called to action with her words once again ahead of Super Bowl LV, honoring community heroes with “Chorus of the Captains” which shouted out to Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps veteran James Martin, the three individuals who were named as honorary captains at the game.

Gorman’s words:

Today we honor our three captains for their actions and impact in a time of uncertainty and need.

They have taken the lead, exceeding all expectations and limitations, uplifting their communities and nation as leaders, healers, and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare but this warrior still shares his home with at-risk kids. During COVID he’s even lent a hand, live-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who works non-stop providing his community with hot spots, laptops, and tech workshops, so his students have all the tools they need to succeed in life and in school.

Susie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa hospital. Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible. She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic, and fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone defining the front line heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions, and carry forth the call of our captains. We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just.