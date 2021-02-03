TJ Osborne, One Half of ‘Brothers Osborne’ Country Duo, Comes Out as Gay

TJ (left) and John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne

TJ Osborne, one half of the country duo The Brothers Osborne, has come out as gay in an interview with TIME magazine.

TIME reports: “What may come as a surprise to the band’s fans is the news that T.J., 36, is gay. This isn’t a recent revelation for him; he’s known since he was young, and he’s been out to family and friends in his tight-knit Nashville community for years. In some respects, he says, coming out publicly is no big deal. ‘I’m very comfortable being gay,’ he says later, in a quiet room at the office of his management company. ‘I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.'”

