Women Confronted in NYC as They Sticker Neighborhood with Transphobic Propaganda: ‘You Want to Kill Innocent People with Your Hatred?’ — WATCH

Two transphobic activists were confronted by a gay couple as they placed offensive stickers around a Manhattan neighborhood this week.

Gay City News reports: “Simon Chartrand, 28, and his partner, Sean Baugh, 33, said they were heading to a pharmacy along 144th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan when they noticed the stickers. Moments later, the couple saw the individuals slapping the labels onto lampposts and near sidewalks.”

Chartrand, who is transgender, saw the stickers, which read “Trans women Are Men, and Most Have a Penis” and immediately confronted the women while recording video.

Said Chartrand in the clip, which was shared to social media and broadcast on NBC News York: “You know being transphobic kills people? You want to kill innocent people with your hatred?”

One of the women replied to Chartrand: “Misogynist.”

“It’s not misogynist, you’re transphobic,” Chartrand shot back.

NBC New York reports: “Chartrand…who works for Translatinx Network, a trans advocacy nonprofit, told NBC New York that the incident has motivated him to work even harder for equality. ‘I want you to feel it from our hearts. We are human beings, and we deserve the same rights as every other human — no more, no less,’ he said. Activists and politicians have also condemned the transphobic stickers.

This is bigotry that inflicts pain & violence on transgender New Yorkers. We reject and condemn this hateful act. https://t.co/Bl7dMpVczP — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) February 1, 2021

This is disgusting and dangerous. Thank you @themilajam for sounding the alarm. #TransWomenareWomen. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 1, 2021

Gay City News adds: “This is not the first time these stickers have been posted, according to Chartrand, who said his friends have seen these labels posted multiple times in spots across lower Manhattan. As it turns out, the stickers have a long history: In 2019, known trans-exclusionary feminist (TERF) Posie Parker — who once made headlines when she harassed Sarah McBride, who is now a state senator in Delaware — released the transphobic sticker campaign that has now made its way to the streets of New York.”