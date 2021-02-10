Democrats Promise ‘Extraordinary’ New Footage of Capitol Insurrection at Trump Impeachment Trial Day Two: WATCH LIVE

Oral arguments begin today in the Senate impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump for “incitement of insurrection” surrounding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Hill reports: “House Democrats on Wednesday offered a small window into their Day Two argument before the Senate, promising to air new video footage providing an ‘extraordinary’ glimpse of both the violence and heroics that accompanied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. ‘We’ll be using footage never seen before that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary, and a view of the attack that has never been public before, which you will see for the first time, starting today,’ a senior aide to the impeachment team told reporters Wednesday morning on a phone call.”