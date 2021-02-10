Man Cuts Power to Gay Couple’s Home, Then Attacks When They Emerge to Check Circuit Breaker

Damiek Jones

An Orlando man “who kept a journal about hating people because of their sexual orientation” has been arrested and charged after attacking a gay man outside a couple’s home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida after cutting power to it at the circuit breaker.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports: “Damiek Jones, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with committing a second-degree misdemeanor with prejudice, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV substance. Jones was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday on $25,500 bail.”

The paper reports that Jones attacked his victim after apparently cutting power to their home at the exterior circuit breaker. When one of the men emerged to check on the power, he was struck in the head and stabbed with a chisel in the back of his thighs. The victim recognized Jones after a bandana over his face reportedly fell off. Jones was carrying “drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, pills, a knife, nunchucks and a journal” according to the paper, and police reported that one of the pages in the journal contained hate speech toward gay people and referred specifically to the couple.