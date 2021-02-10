Michigan GOP Leader Mike Shirkey Apologizes for Calling U.S. Capitol Insurrection a ‘Staged’ Hoax

Michigan’s top-ranking Republican Mike Shirkey apologized on Tuesday after a video surfaced in which he called the U.S. Capitol insurrection a hoax. You may recall that in November Shirkey was summoned to the White House by Trump in a presumed bid to overturn the election in the president’s favor.

NPR reports: “Shirkey, in a video posted on YouTube of a meeting with Hillsdale County Republican Party officials, said of the Capitol insurrection in which five people died: ‘It was all staged.’ About half an hour into the video Shirkey can also be heard asking, ‘Why wasn’t there more security there?’ He accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of being involved, saying McConnell ‘is part of the decision-making how much security they have on stand. I think they wanted to have a mess.'”

The Detroit News adds: “During the conversation at the diner, one of the participants asked Shirkey, ‘What about the D.C. thing?’ The person was referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, resulting in five deaths. ‘That wasn’t Trump people,’ Shirkey said, despite the fact the insurrection occurred directly after a protest featuring Trump and many of those arrested in connection to the events have voiced support for the Republican former president. ‘That’s been a hoax … from day one,’ Shirkey added without evidence, also saying, ‘That was all prearranged.'”

Wrote Shirkey in a statement on Tuesday: “I said some things in a videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I own that. I have many flaws. Being passionate coupled with an occasional lapse in restraint of tongue are at least two of them. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.”