Uzo Aduba to Star as Gay Sheriff in Drama from ‘Good Wife’ Creators

Actress Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) is set to executive produce and star in a new drama series called Low Country from Michelle and Robert King (The Good Wife, Evil). The new series is part of a multi-year production deal with CBS Studios.

Deadline reports: “Written by Dewayne Jones, who has worked on two series executive produced by the Kings, Your Honor and Evil, Low Country stars Aduba as Shirley Johnson, the least likely deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low country. Black and openly gay in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her whole life until now, when she takes on the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear.”