2010 Top 25 Posts — Most Popular — Ricky, Chance, (and Chase), Hayes Out, Bobsled Bodies Mug-shot Edwards Paparazzi Gaga Situation

An inconvenient insurrection tabled this project from the proper turn of the decade in January, but it’s a nice tribute to our retired partner and fascinating to see where some are now.

shortly thereafter the painting was changed.

It’s not necessarily called coming out after you star as the biggest gay on the biggest gay tv show, but this was formally Sean Hayes coming out. And he has been all grace ever since. In 2013 he apologized to the gay community for coming out so late. And again in 2016 at Outfest

A 2009 post was one of the most read in 2010 as the case went through the system of appeals and got more attention. Notorious Jan Brewer took away Domestic partner benefits from state employees, and she would have gotten away with it too if it hadn’t been for those pesky courts that overturned lower courts and in 2013 the Supreme Court refused to hear the case and this little ripple smoothed on the way to marriage equality.

Pregnant men was a media fascination that happily petered out in 2010. Yes, pregnant trans men, as in none of your business, and certainly not some of the unacceptable things tv hosts felt welcome to opine. Thank you for your service in teaching a weary nation not to stare and much more. No one speaks of Pavillions or pregnant men much any more. And that is movement forward in society.

Some sexy, easy breezy turn of the decade posts you readers liked including Big Brother, Ewan McGregor and one you might not have heard of John Edwards. In 2010 Edwards had it all. Actually it was 2008 when he dropped out of the race for president and endorsed Barack Obama.

2010 was the year a sex tape of him and a woman not his wife went public. It was the year he married that woman in the sex tape, and that woman is the mother of what was the secret love child whose existence revealed some things that made Edwards less than compatible with a run for president. In 2010, his preceding wife, the somewhat beautified Elizabeth Edwards died peacefully of the cancer she had battled for a long time as he worked these shenanigans around their life.

It wasn’t until 2011 that he was indicted, mug shot, and the one after that during which he was exonerated of related campaign finance charges. (that is violations alleged connected to covering up of the affair, not to the making of the sex tape.) Initially shocking, anyone still around will agree that this one was swept out of any consciousness the first week of the Trump administration.

More importantly, here is the latest on figuring out the “to be continued” at the end of the Gaga/Beyonce collab… as in, Telephone 2? Watch it on your videophone.

I refuse to believe THIS is why we never got Telephone Part II pic.twitter.com/PZ46Pa9YKT — Kalhan (@KalhanR) February 24, 2021

George Alan Rekers a founder of the Family Research Council and was caught coming back from vacation with rent boy. Pubicly strongly anti LGBTQ rights, he was in fact attracted to men and met them on Rentboy.com. Penn Bullock and Brandon Thorp, later contributors to Towleroad, uncovered the story, and exposed his his experiments with so called reparative therapy that of course was more likely to destroy lives than repair them.

That was Brad Goreski then… and this is now….different cake, same beef.

And the rest of our top posts of 2010. Enjoy!

And some photos to take you back to those meat dress days.