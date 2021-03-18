Cicadas; AbFab Fashion; FBI Fake; Real Jan 6 Arrests; Pinning Boebert’s Dad; Rainbow on Arquette; ‘Bad Day’ Racism; And, Tennessee; SI Swim Cover: HOT LINKS

17 Year Cicadas are coming to the mid atlantic for an invasion. Sent regrets for missing 2020. Seen here molting.

“In a few weeks, a natural spectacle will take place across much of the United States — one that is not found anywhere else in the world. Billions of cicadas that have spent years patiently growing in complete darkness⁠⁠ will finally emerge, perfectly in sync, for a raucous party in the sun.

When the world last glimpsed the cicadas, Facebook was brand new, theaters were showing “Spider-Man 2,” and the 2004 Summer Olympics were underway.” [NBC]

[THE NATION] people and law firms who tried in vain to bring information about Kavanaugh to the bureau but couldn’t find an agent willing to listen; a “tips line” that the FBI never seemed to respond to or follow up on; and repeated “stonewalling” by FBI Director Chris Wray in front of congressional oversight committees about the investigation.

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States and unleashed a storm of derision aimed at President Biden after he said in a television interview that he thought President Vladimir V. Putin was a killer.

“Maybe you need to talk to your hubby a little more about this,” began the YouTube comment from approximately 2008. “[H]e is the one that told my mom she was pregnant, and he is the one [who] called the house, after it was verified by the [doctor], begging my mother to abort me!”

The gun-toting Colorado congresswoman rarely mentions her father, but in a trail of YouTube comments, she and her mother have singled out one man: 1980s journeyman tag-team specialist ‘Sweet’ Stan Lane”

The New York Times – Kashmir Hill – Mar 18, 1:11 AM – When a secretive start-up scraped the internet to build a facial-recognition tool, it tested a legal and ethical limit — and blew the future of privacy in America wide open. In May 2019, an agent at the Department of Homeland Security…

Every member of Pride in London’s community advisory board has resigned citing an alleged culture of bullying and a “hostile environment” for people of colour volunteers. The resignation of the board on Thursday follows severalThe Original Sin of America’s COVID-19 Response

“Racism, misogyny, gun violence, mental illness, and honestly, this incident might have been all of those things combined because it doesn’t have to be one thing on its own,” Noah said. “America is a rich tapestry of mass shooting motivations.”

But in a shooting that left six Asian women dead and specifically targeted businesses known to employ Asians, Noah said, it’s absurd to claim that racism wasn’t a key factor.

Dateline Tennessee: Not even two weeks after the historical commission voted to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol, state senators are trying to vote to remove all members from the commission….Forrest is a controversial figure in the state’s history. He was a slave trader, Confederate war general and one of the first leaders of the KKK. His image displayed prominently outside both houses of the legislature has been the center of many protests through the years.

“I don’t think there’s any question that America’s original sin was not having a broadly available test by the time COVID-19 was here,” said Eric Topol, a cardiologist and the founder and director of the Scripps Research facility. “It’s atrocious, egregious, and grotesque. We’re still living with the fallout of not having enough tests. It’s the original sin that has become our daily tragedy.”

[VICE] …the news highlights the scale and reach of car-tracking technology, and the fact that car location data is of interest not just to insurance companies and the finance sector, but to government contractors who explicitly say they want to source the data for intelligence and surveillance purposes.

Erin Brockovich — The chemicals to blame for this crisis are found in everything from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting.

Used the chaos around the U.S. Capitol riot to enter the building in an organized “stack.” Dressed in camouflage, the husband-and-wife pair from Florida can be seen on security footage illegally entering the Capitol and walking around the building.

Americans Are Broadly Supportive of a Variety of LGBTQ Rights [PRII] With the exception of white evangelical Protestants, majorities of all religious groups favor allowing transgender people to serve in the U.S. military. Religiously unaffiliated Americans (82%) and members of non-Christian religious groups (84%) are most likely to favor transgender military service, along with solid majorities of white Catholics (73%)…

“Rosanna speaks to brilliant satirist, Randy Rainbow. This multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer is best known for his popular series of musical parodies and political spoofs, which have earned him legions of fans (Rosanna being among his biggest!). This interview took place prior to the 2020 Presidential Election. The two talk Trump, trauma and kittens.”

[Southern Poverty Law Center] Kevin DeAnna – who met with Thiel on the evening of July 29, 2016, in the midst of the 2016 election cycle – was not merely a participant in a white supremacist subculture when he met Thiel but also was immersed in its most extreme…

The idea is that many emergency calls can be handled by non-law enforcement first responders, as in cases of mental health issues, substance use disorder crises, health and safety check-ins, and the experiences of the unhoused. While armed police often introduce needless violence into these situations, trained responders are better equipped to get people the help that they need.

CAHOOTS has been so successful, the Oregon legislature is on the verge of taking the program state-wide and it’s driving another story: The Movement to Decriminalize Psilocybin, Explained CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets), began more than 30 years ago in Eugene, Oregon.

We’ll start by talking about the types of disrespect that Asian and Asian American folks are facing right now — from microaggressions to violence — using a tool we call the “spectrum of disrespect.” You’ll learn what to look for and the positive impact that bystander intervention has on individuals and communities. We’ll talk through five strategies for intervention: distract, delegate, document, delay, and direct; and how to prioritize your own safety while intervening.

[New York Review of Books] “They develop their handwriting as anxiety-practice, they tidy up as care-work. Later they envelop themselves in a surround-sound atmosphere of humidifiers and oil diffusers, texting their group chats lengthy quotes from the latest overdue astrological treatises. In the quiet afternoons and again finally late at night, after much washing and rinsing, they rest under ruinously heavy blankets.”

[The Wall Street Journal]Bobby Sager thinks in bulk. He amassed 13 units in a luxury Boston high-rise to create for himself a spacious, highly individualized home occupying three floors. The aerie is 10,000-plus square feet, has nine balconies and is filled with quirky…

