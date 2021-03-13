Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Wasn’t Afraid During Capitol Riot, But Would Have Been If Protestors Had Been Black Lives Matter Members

Sen. Ron Johnson’s racist comments on a conservative talk show in which he praised the January 6 Capitol rioters has drawn swift condemnation across the political spectrum.

Here’s what the senior U.S. Senator from Wisconsin had to say about the violent insurrection on The Joe Pags Show on Friday:

On January 6, I never felt threatened…and mainly because I knew that those thousands of people that were marching the Capitol who were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that loved this country, that truly respect law enforcement and would never do anything to break the law. So I wasn’t concerned…Now had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protestors, I might have been a little concerned.

WATCH: Ron Johnson says he never "felt threatened" on 1/6 because "I knew those were people that love this country" but if "those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned." pic.twitter.com/PZcs89bl1T — America's Worst Senator (@TheWorstSenator) March 13, 2021

Here are just a handful of the reactions cropping up on Twitter:

So let me get this straight: Sen. Ron Johnson is afraid of Black people peacefully protesting police killings, but isn't afraid of white nationalist mobs trying to overturn an election? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 13, 2021

Ron Johnson is an embarrassing bigot. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2021

Ron Johnson (Q-WI) openly defended violent insurrectionists who attacked the capitol as "peaceful patriots."



He's running for re-election in 2022. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 13, 2021

Holding Trump #Republican Sen. Ron Johnson accountable is critical to protecting our democracy. He's been a key insurrection enabler as lead Chief Disinformation Officer in Congress. His ongoing rhetoric fans the flames of dangerous movements that are a #homelandsecurity threat. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) March 13, 2021

Your daily reminder that “not all that worried about the white, noose-bearing insurrectionists” Ron Johnson ran out of the Capitol with everyone else on January 6th. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 13, 2021

"I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned.” Thanks for clarification @SenRonJohnson: 1. White people love America more than Black people & 2. You’re afraid of black people. https://t.co/GWjzmi9fZa — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 13, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson said he never felt threatened during the insurrection because the mob was made up of “people that loved this country” instead of Black Lives Matter protesters.



People trying to murder Senators are cool, because they're not Black. Got it. https://t.co/7PQhXOnKZS — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 13, 2021

Last month, Johnson raised eyebrows for saying the Capitol riot “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

Johnson’s Senate seat is up next year but he hasn’t yet committed to running for reelection. Last week he hinted that retiring is “probably my preference now.”