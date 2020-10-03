Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad

Ron Johnson (R-WI) is 3rd Senate Republican to Test Positive for COVID in 24 Hours

by Leave a Comment

Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) office says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson is the third senate Republican to test positive in the last 24 hours. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Mike Lee (R-UT) have also tested positive.

