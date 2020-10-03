Ron Johnson (R-WI) is 3rd Senate Republican to Test Positive for COVID in 24 Hours October 3, 2020 by Andy Towle Leave a Comment Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) office says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson is the third senate Republican to test positive in the last 24 hours. Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Mike Lee (R-UT) have also tested positive. Ron Johnson, the third GOP senator to test positive. If the three – Tillis, Johnson and Lee – remain out this month, it would effectively prevent Barrett from being confirmed until they return, which could be a lame-duck session. (Collins and Murkowski are expected no votes) pic.twitter.com/4bMHc3X81y— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 3, 2020