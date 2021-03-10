What A Relief! Biden’s Bottom-Up Balancing Act; Psaki Cat Call; Breanna’s BF’s Charges Dismissed; Plus: Boys, Battle-Ready Briefs, and Another Repub To Retire — LINKS

Phill Wilson talks to Plus about Covid-19 and AIDS

Listen to the Lessons of a Long-term Survivor of HIV [Plus] An interview with Phill Wilson should never be skipped. Founder and former CEO of the Black AIDS Institute “understands better than anyone the concerns facing people living with HIV and the parallels to COVID, especially in Black communities.”

Seen by residents the whole path over the state. A few got video. No one hurt. What a relief.

Guilty Dog

White house spokesperson, “Today would be a good day for the cat…but we don’t have any update on its status. ” Predicting the cat will “break the internet.”

This was the Tax analysis of the Trump tax cuts. You remember, the only legislation he led. It shows the wealthiest ending up with 18% more wealth and the poorest 20% ending up with 1% more. (taxpolicycenter.org have since put out another version. It was tempered to just 14% for the wealthy and nothing for the poorest.) Taxpolicy.org just released this analysis of the Covid Relief bill with all programs in and it estimates that the wealthy will get no gain in after tax wealth while the poorest 20% will see a 20% increase. The total benefits of the plan are not evenly distributed with almost 70% going to the lower 60% of taxpayers. It will be interesting to see just how much better this does than the failed “trickle down” programs that made saving and grift as compellng..

It isn’t clear if the force behind all this art and lack of clothing is a gallery, magazine, a “platform” or an internet account, but it is clear you will likely enjoy a visit there.

What A Relief!

I guess they decided against Trump’s demand/offer to join the platform for a 40% stake.

Roy Blunt announces his retirement and that makes 5 races without Republican incumbents and still zero Democrats deciding not to run again. Not to worry. Still plenty of time to find their way around such an advantage.

One third of those who had Cornona virus symptoms, it’s estimated could have long-term issues.

You’re likely to read just one of the big Lincoln Project meltdown stories, and this one is a contender. Sexual harassment, money skimming, rot that was there from the beginning, not to mention the ultimate findings that those were the videos with which one chums the base and not so much convert those precious on the fence voters.

(From his employer’s website.)

“Our North East Asia Adviser, on 10 December 2018 in Beijing. The arrest and his continued detention are unjust, and as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, arbitrary and unacceptable.”

Pouring over this timeline of his detention and the links to coverage and appeals across the globe makes clear just how threatening, frightening, and uncontrolled China’s behavior has become over the last few years.

Click to the post on OMG discussing the inspired-by-Crocs briefs.

What do you get for your fine gladiator friend who needs a brightly-colored baby-swing style diaper/short to match his garden clogs? Well, i’d try this first The uh, Gator Brief. It’s not a Croc. [OMG]

What a relief that is.

On BET, Bevy Smith and Soledad O’Brien discuss the future of police reform, in the context of the city of Chicago’s disgraceful response to a botched raid.

