Chris Crocker funding transition through $41K sale of ‘Leave Britney Alone’ video NFT

Chris Crocker, the creator of the viral “Leave Britney Alone” video, has sold the iconic piece of internet lore as an NFT partially to fund their transition.

In an auction that closed Monday night, Crocker fetched 18.69 ether, the equivalent of more than $41,000, for the original clip of their plea that the paparazzi let pop star Britney Spears be. Speaking to Business Insider, Crocker explained that the proceeds from the sale will go towards taking care of their grandmother in addition to funding their gender-affirming care.

Crocker, who identifies as transgender, spoke at length about their gender identity in a recent Instagram post where they shared some of their concerns around their gender presentation in their hometown of Bristol, TN. “I do feel like a woman on the inside,” Crocker said.

“I’ve always been scared to do the baby steps very slowly … if I can’t afford the full [transition], my safety is really going to be a concern. People are very backward and I already stick out for being feminine,” Crocker told Business Insider. “So I’ve always thought if I am going to do it and still be here and live around my family, I have to go all the way.”

Crocker also shared similar concerns in regard to their work in the adult entertainment industry. Crocker produces and publishes adult content regularly through OnlyFans.

“Many factors such as my surroundings, what I do for work and other things are not ideal for me to transition until some situations change,” they said on Instagram. “I have to play the part of a male aesthetically until all my ducks are in a row.” Their 14-year old clip garnering such a high asking price hopefully will help those ducks line up sooner for one of YouTube’s first memorable personalities.