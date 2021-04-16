Report Makes Case for Biden’s Russia Sanctions;Trump Collusion Confirmed; Can’t Prove Bounties on Soldiers: WATCH Maddow

Maddow calls it an “Easter Egg”, and it is at very least an extra bonus feature of Biden’s Sanctions, to verify two of the most obviously true and treasonous events of the last six years. –two events that we will continue to hear more about dramatic and further illegal extreme measures taken to cover up for a long time.

The first assertion, now confirmed, is that attempts to redirect blame for for interference in our elections away from Russia and onto Ukraine was a Russian operation that was picked up an furthered by Republicans in congress in spite of advance warnings.

The second is the confirmation of custody and collusion confirming a direct line from Trump campaign sharing of polling and strategy with Russian agents who passed it along to aid Moscow’s work denigrating the Obama administration and candidate Clinton.

The report also confirms interference in the 2020 election, again on the Trump side. This last information would have been sufficient without going back and confirming 2016, but the report prepared by the Treasury department cited intelligence confirming it all.

Notably the report also makes clear that these sanctions are not retaliation for alleged bounties paid in Afghanistan for killing American soldiers as intelligence teams were unable to come up with sufficient proof.

Previously on Towleroad Other Trump Collusion Confirmed

Maddow and Dan Rather Blast Judge for Manafort Sentence: ‘A Slap on the Wrist to a Big Time Criminal’ and ‘Straight-Up Rebuke’ to Mueller: WATCH

‘Golden Showers in a Sex Club in Vegas’: Rachel Maddow Reads from Michael Cohen’s Tell-All Book on Donald Trump (WATCH)