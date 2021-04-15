Demi Lovato Peace Bisquit Mixtape

“Doesn’t matter, you’re a woman or a man. That’s the kind of lover I am,” Demi Lovato proclaims on the breezy confessional, redemptive new album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.The 28 year old’s testament to perseverance is able to rely on Lovato’s strong voice and range.

It’s more than enough to make us pay attention to the lyric-driven album. The major pop production is grounded with honest references to ‘Laurel Canyon’ while still moving confidently –and generationally –forward.

“Doesn’t matter, you’re a woman or a man.

That’s the kind of lover I am,” Demi Lovato

Dueting with Ariana Grande, Saweetie and Sam Fischer hammer that home and Lovato is as at at ease vocally with an r&b laced groove or a plaintive ballad.

The inspired re-work of Tears For Fears pensive classic, “Mad World” is an unexpected highlight on the singer’s seventh full-length studio album.

Here’s my slightly chopped & party-vibed weeknd mixtape edition highlighting select bops and faves lifted from the main 19-song album and the 4 extra songs that make the deluxe edition .

Demi Lovato Peace Bisquit Mixtape Edition

Spotify or Youtube Playlist.



“I don’t care if you’ve got a dick

I don’t care if you got a WAP

I-I just wanna love

You know what I’m saying?” Demi Lovato, ‘The Kind Of Lover I Am’

Previously on Towleroad: Demi Lovato Peace Bisquit and More

Previously on Towleroad: Demi Lovato Peace Out