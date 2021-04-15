“Doesn’t matter, you’re a woman or a man. That’s the kind of lover I am,” Demi Lovato proclaims on the breezy confessional, redemptive new album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.The 28 year old’s testament to perseverance is able to rely on Lovato’s strong voice and range.
It’s more than enough to make us pay attention to the lyric-driven album. The major pop production is grounded with honest references to ‘Laurel Canyon’ while still moving confidently –and generationally –forward.
Dueting with Ariana Grande, Saweetie and Sam Fischer hammer that home and Lovato is as at at ease vocally with an r&b laced groove or a plaintive ballad.
The inspired re-work of Tears For Fears pensive classic, “Mad World” is an unexpected highlight on the singer’s seventh full-length studio album.
Here’s my slightly chopped & party-vibed weeknd mixtape edition highlighting select bops and faves lifted from the main 19-song album and the 4 extra songs that make the deluxe edition .
Demi Lovato Peace Bisquit Mixtape Edition
Spotify or Youtube Playlist.
Bill Coleman, Peace Bisquit
Cross Culturally Smudging Producer, Manager, DJ, Label Owner, Music Supervisor, A&R, Culture Whore, Love Addict, Healer and Shadeshifter
@peacebisquit – twitter, IG | FB – https://www.facebook.com/PeaceBisquit | Peace Bisquit has been honored to work and collaborate with a wide variety of artists and companies over the last 30 years. *From…Beyoncé to Bravo. Lizzo to Lincoln Center. Deee-lite to David Guetta. Alvin Ailey to Ultra Naté. Aguilera to amFAR. Lenny Kravitz to Lady Gaga. Tom Tom Club to Tommie Sunshine. Party Girl to Party Monster. Neneh Cherry to Nike. Tiësto to Tootsie. Bette Midler to The Beloved. Sinead O’Connor to Jody Watley. The Color Purple to Radiohead. Cyndi Lauper to Sia…
-and the bands played on. http://www.peacebisquit.com