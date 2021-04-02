Dating Lil Nas; NFT Paris Hilton; Florida Men: It Gaetz Better; Governor Bans Covid Passports; Trump Launches Site In Exile: HOT LINKS

County tax collector Joel Greenberg, Rep. Matt Gaetz visited closed Seminole tax office together on weekend, source says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax official, and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on at least one occasion several years ago were recorded together entering the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office when it was closed on a weekend night, according to a person familiar with office operations who saw the videotape. The person said the footage showed Greenberg and Gaetz walking into the tax collector’s Lake Mary office on Primera Drive. Greenberg was seen going through baskets where driver’s licenses, turned in by residents for disposal, were stored and later went into a back room…Read More

U.S. Republican House leader resists pressure to punish Trump ally Gaetz

By David Morgan and Mark Hosenball WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday resisted calls to punish a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who, according to a U.S. law enforcement source, faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not strip Representative Matt Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that he has engaged in wrongdoing, as Democrats have demanded. Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department fo…Read More

Florida prohibits vaccine passports, citing ‘freedom’

Miami (AFP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday banned the use of “vaccine passports” in the southeastern US state, citing “individual freedom.” The Republican governor’s executive order prohibits government offices from issuing any “standardized documentation” certifying that an individual has been immunized against Covid-19. It also prohibits private companies in Florida from requiring any type of document from their customers certifying their vaccination, or immunity after they have recovered from the coronavirus. The order by DeSantis, an ardent supporter of former president Donald…Read More

Most Georgia companies try to skirt voting law controversy

ATLANTA — Most major companies headquartered in Georgia are sticking to the sidelines publicly amid the growing uproar over the state’s new voting law. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola called the voting restrictions “unacceptable” on Wednesday. The criticism came nearly a week after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation into law, and after calls by voting rights activists to boycott both companies for not doing enough to stop its passage. But Home Depot, the biggest corporation in the state by revenue, haven’t passed public judgment. Neither have UPS, Aflac or Georgia Pow… Read More

MLB moves All-Star game from Atlanta over voting law

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball announced Friday that its All-Star game, which had been scheduled for Atlanta’s Truist Park in July, will be moved out of Georgia. The decision was a response to the state’s new voting law. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” The push to move the game had gathered momentum after several large corporations condemne…Read More

Paris Hilton On Getting Into The NFT Business

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: Entrepreneur & Media Personality Paris Hilton Speaks with CNBC’s “Closing Bell” Today Q4 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Paris Hilton on getting into the NFT business and her latest investmentsPART ONE SARA EISEN: She’s known as the original influencer. Turns out, Paris Hilton is also one of the original NFT innovators and has been involved since March of last year. We caught up with Paris and asked her about how she started getting into that industry. PARIS HILTON: I’ve always loved to be an innovator and I did my first NFT in March of 2020 and it…Read More

Analysis: Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can’t be undone

By Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is trying to craft a series of executive actions for President Joe Biden to sign to try to limit gun violence, hoping they cannot be quickly dismantled in court, according to aides and gun safety groups. Among the measures being considered – and strongly encouraged by activists – is one directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reinterpret existing law on untraceable “ghost guns.” So-called “ghost gun” kits are self-assembled from parts purchased online or at gun shows and are increasingly associated with crimes Read More

Capitol Police Officer Dies From Stab Wound After Vehicle Attack, Suspect Shot Dead

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters in a press conference on Friday afternoon that one of the two injured officers from the vehicle attack on the Capitol complex has died from a stab wound. The suspect has also died from gunshot wounds. Pittman explained that the scene of the crime is still being processed, but there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the Capitol complex. Congress is currently on recess and President Joe Biden is at Camp David, leaving the complex short of VIPs. In a statement very soon after, the D.C. National Guard confirmed they are responding…Read More

New Trump Website, ’45office.com,’ Celebrates Former President’s Administration While Ignoring Failures

A new official website, 45office.com, celebrating former President Donald Trump and his third wife Melania Trump went live on Monday night largely rewriting the history of Trump’s time in the White House, as well as omitting his several scandals and notable failures. The personal bio page for Trump calls his presidency “the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment, and becoming the first true outsider elected as President of the United States.” The website then goes on to claim, “President Trump ushered in a period…Read More

Regé-Jean Page won’t return to Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page will not return for the second series of ‘Bridgerton’. The 31-year-old actor shot to international fame as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series but it has been confirmed that he won’t be returning for the next instalment. However, Phoebe Dynevor – who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the show – will be featured in Season 2 but it is not known by how much. In a statement, they said: “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. “We’ll miss Simon’s presen… Read More

Rare captive-bred crocodiles develop new, ‘odd’ habits in Philippine wild

SIARGAO, Philippines — The southern Philippines is home to the world’s rarest and most endangered crocodile species: the freshwater Philippine crocodile (Crocodylus mindorensis). After decades of sliding toward extinction, things may be turning around for the species, as experts make new discoveries about its behavior that could impact its conservation and repopulation in the wild. In 2013, three dozen captive-bred Philippine crocodiles were reintroduced to a new habitat on the island of Siargao in the southwestern Philippines. Eight years on, conservationists have discovered a behavior never …Read More

Lil Nas X: Dating’s easier

Lil Nas X says dating is “easier” now he’s come out. The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker revealed he was gay back in 2019 and admits being open and honest about his sexuality has really helped his dating life. He said: “It’s definitely easier. Before fame, I dated maybe like two, three people. None of the relationships – anybody ever knew besides us two, you know?” However, the 21-year-old singer insists he’s not dating at the moment. Speaking on the Spout Podcast, he shared: “[I’m not dating] right now. Whenever I start dating somebody, I fall too into them sometimes. “Good, in whatever my idea of l…Read More

Stellantis to sell hydrogen-powered commercial vans this year in Europe

DETROIT — Stellantis NV says it will begin delivering light-commercial vans powered by hydrogen fuel cells before the end of year for customers in Europe looking for zero-emission long-range transportation. Citroën, Opel and Peugeot — which do not sell in the United States — will lead in the deployment of the technology developed in France and Germany on their current medium electric van architectures. The transatlantic automaker will build the vans in Rüsselsheim, Germany. Stellantis later will examine extending the technology to its other brands, and possibly passenger vehicles, and expects …Read More

Fleetwood Mac fans won’t want to miss this cool live release

In 1980, Fleetwood Mac finally gave fans what they wanted: The band’s first ever live album. Now, Rhino Records is bringing “Live” back for a much-deserved encore. The label is set to release “Fleetwood Mac Live: Super Deluxe Edition” on April 9. It’s available as both a 3-CD set and as a double-vinyl collection, with each one costing $99.98, rhino.com. Both the CD and 180-gram vinyl packages include a newly remastered version of the original double-live album, which was recorded mostly during the world tour for the band’s 12th studio album — 1979’s “Tusk” — and contained such favorites as “Do… Read More

Analysis: Millennials and global consumers push U.S. companies to get political

By Ross Kerber and Jessica DiNapoli BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – A push to attract young and diverse talent and global consumers is behind some of corporate America’s willingness to speak out on politically charged issues like Georgia’s new voting law, executives and corporate governance experts said. Georgia’s decision last month to strengthen identification requirements for absentee ballots and make it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters waiting in line, among other changes, drew condemnation from many U.S. companies this week, including Microsoft Corp and Citigroup. A number of c…Read More

Battle Brews Over Neutral Zone Where Border-Crossing Parties Rendezvous, Risking Infection

BLAINE, Wash. — In the shadows of covid travel restrictions, a 42-acre park on the far western edge of the U.S.-Canadian dividing line has become a popular opening in an otherwise closed border, a place where Americans and Canadians can gather without needing permission to go through an official border crossing. Use Our Content It can be republished for free. What is known as Peace Arch Park has lush green lawns, gardens and a 67-foot-tall white concrete arch erected in 1921 that spans the border. It’s an often muddy, sometimes idyllic place. But the pandemic has transformed this patch of hist…Read More

David Schwimmer teases Friends reunion surprise

David Schwimmer has teased a surprise element to the ‘Friends’ reunion. The 54-year-old actor revealed he will be reuniting with his former co-stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc – for the HBO Max special in Los Angeles this month and he hinted that they are working on something exciting for fans. Speaking to chat show host Graham Norton, David said: “I’m going to LA to shoot the ‘Friends’ reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years.” Asked if he will be in character as Ross Gellar or appear as himself in the reunion, he sai…

Christians mark Good Friday as some holy sites reopen

Christians in the Holy Land are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down, with religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. The virus is still raging in the Philippines, France, Brazil and other predominantly Christian countries, where worshippers are marking a second annual Holy Week under various movement restrictions amid outbreaks fanned by more contagious strains. Last year, Jerusalem was under a strict lockdown, with sacred rites observed by small groups of p…Read More

