‘Everyone, meet John,’ Dillon Passage Intros New Boyfriend, Says He’ll Support His Ex, Joe Exotic and Will Welcome Him Home After Jail

Dillon Passage has revealed he’s in a new a relationship.

Joe Exotic’s estranged husband – who announced earlier this year he was splitting from the ‘Tiger King’ star after four years of marriage – has revealed he’s found a new boyfriend, John.

Sharing some pictures of them together, he wrote on Instagram: “Everyone, meet John.

“I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all.

“In short, this is an appreciation post for this special special man. Thank you for being you.”

Dillon, 22, married Joe just nine months before the latter was arrested and eventually jailed for 22 years after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin as well as other charges.

And in March, he took to Instagram to confirm the pair had split, as he explained the decision to end their romance was in part influenced by the unwanted attention Dillon has received since Joe’s life and arrest were made the subject of a Netflix documentary.

In a lengthy statement, Dillon wrote: “In November of 2017 I met Joe who was there for me during a difficult time in my life.

“After just 9 short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart. I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him.”

He admitted the decision wasn’t an easy one to make.

He continued: “To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us.

“It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way.

“I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.

A month later, Joe insisted the pair were trying to make their romance work, but 58-year-old former zoo operator admitted he’d understand if Dillon walked away.

He said: “You know, if he needs to move on I have to respect that, I can’t expect him to just hang on forever.

“He has told me time and time again … if I make it out of here alive, I still have a home to come to.

“So, he said he is not going anywhere, all right? That is all I can say because that is all I know.”