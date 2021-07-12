Eddie Izzard Pronouns: Is An ‘Honor’ when ‘She’/’Her’ Used; But Warns Coming Out is Followed By “10 year rite of passage, Arthurian knights… to rejig your life”

Eddie Izzard has advised people who want to come out that “life will get better”.

Although the 59-year-old transgender comedian warned those who want to reveal their sexual or gender identity that there is a “10 year rite of passage” and it will not be all “plain sailing” after coming out, she insisted that she is happier than she has ever been since revealing her true self.

Speaking to Natasha Devon on LBC Radio, Eddie said: “I think it’s easier than it’s ever been to come out, LGTBQ+, it’s probably easier than it’s ever been to come out but there might be an idea that boom, your life is made, you’re going to have relationships, you’re going to have a job, that a whole bunch of stuff comes with it.

“It doesn’t in fact. Once you come out there’s a 10 year rite of passage, Arthurian knights, where you have to learn to rejig your life with your being out. That’s a bit of a saga.

“I’m sort of battle-hardened now. I’m sorry if people are having a tough time. Do come out but know there’s still a ten year acclimatization fight after that that is there and you have to account for that. Don’t think it’s all going to be plain sailing after that because it isn’t.”

Eddie confirmed in 2019 that her preferred pronouns are she / her and called it a “great honour” when people use those to refer to her.

She explained: “If you can stay that course, your life will be so much better. It’s such a great honour when someone refers to me as she or her. It’s such a great honour.

“Every time someone says it I go woah, what a hit, it’s just very positive.”