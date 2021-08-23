Donald Trump Booed At His Own Rally After Endorsing COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘You Do Have Your Freedom’ But ‘It Is Working’

Published by

OK Magazine

Donald Trump is no stranger to getting his share of boos from politically charged crowds, but on Saturday he was jeered and heckled by his own supporters. Thousands gathered in Cullman, Alabama — which had declared a COVID related state of emergency only days before — to attend the former president’s highly anticipated “Save America” rally. EX-PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO SUE FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG, TWITTER’S JACK DORSEY FOLLOWING SOCIAL BAN: REPORT Though he touched on many of his usual topics including immigration concerns, rumors of Russian involvement in the election, and alleged dangers …

Read More