Bachelor Boyfriend: Colton Underwood Mystery Boyfriend Has Been Identified; The Two Spotted Locking Lips

Published by

Radar Online

Colton Underwood was spotted kissing a man on the beach while on a vacation in Hawaii only months after coming out as gay. The mystery man Colton was kissing has been identified as Jordan C. Brown. His new flame is not a stranger to public figures. Based on his Instagram account, Jordan is a familiar face among celebrities having pictured with Olivia Munn, Sophia Bush, Olivia Wilde, and many others. The Bachelor star’s new man also has an established and impressive career in politics having worked on presidential campaigns for Barack Obama both in 2018 and 2012, John Kerry in 2004 as well as H…

Read More