‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in Napa Valley: ‘I’ve Never Been More Sure About Something’

Colton Underwood is now a married man!

The former Bachelor lead said “I Do” to Jordan C. Brown in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, Calif., on Saturday, May 13.

The couple first met at a Los Angeles party in 2021 and got engaged the following year. “It was very natural and organic, how it progressed,” the reality star said of their connection with his new husband, adding, “We both just had a gut feeling.”

“I’ve never been more sure about something,” Underwood — who previously dated Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph — gushed about Brown. “He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”

“I love the family that we’ve created already,” he continued of their happily ever after. “Having our two dogs and our home and this wedding, we’ve really created a life that feels so compatible and in sync.”

The three-day event was attended by 200 people and kicked off with a family dinner and welcome party on Friday night, with the outdoor ceremony on Saturday morning. “We wanted trees around and sunshine,” Brown explained of their special day. “It was really important for us to get married outside.”

Underwood revealed to the world in 2021 that he was gay after appearing on theBachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. “For me, I’ve ran from myself from a long time. I’m gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year, and I’ve been processing it. The next step in all of this was letting people know. I’m still nervous, but yeah… It’s been a journey, for sure.” he explained during a sit-down with Good Morning America. “I’m the happiest I’ve been in my life, and that’s been the world to me.”

