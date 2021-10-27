Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Rips ‘Cancerous’ Candace Owens As ‘Disgusting, Hateful’ Human Being After Shooting Remarks

Published by

Radar Online

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland is coming for Candace Owens after she made light of the tragic on-set shooting where the actor accidentally killed a crew member.

The 26-year-old model tore into the 32-year-old conservative mouthpiece for her comments as Alec tries to recover from the incident that left Halyna Hutchins dead.

“You are the most disgusting, hateful cancerous human being I’ve ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed… shame on you,” Ireland said.