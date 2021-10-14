Cher Sues Ex-Husband Sonny Bono’s Widow Mary Over $1 Million In Royalties

Published by

Radar Online

Cher is suing her ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s widow Mary Bono who the singer claims has withheld $1 million in royalties from their 1960’s hits.

In the lawsuit, the songstress claims Mary is illegally keeping back royalties from Cher and Sonny’s wildly popular classics when they were together from 1964 to 1975, such asI Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

After their break-up, the former duo reportedly agreed to split their profits from their recorded songs. Cher’s attorneys claimed Mary “has undone” Cher’s ownership in the agreement.