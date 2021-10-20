Ed Sheeran stunned after spending the day with ‘naked’ pop star

Ed Sheeran was freaked out by spending the day with a “naked” pop star.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker – who won’t reveal the mystery man’s identity – couldn’t believe what he was seeing as the fellow celebrity stripped off at a club and “walked around” in the nude.

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, he said: “We were just in a club with a shower in it and I turned around and he was naked.

“I remember looking at his entourage and everyone was on their phone.

“He is naked and walking around doing stuff, gets in the shower and the hot tub naked, he gets out of the hot tub and I was like, ‘Does nobody think this is weird?’

“And he puts his clothes on and then the night resumed. That was quite a strange situation.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Bad Habits’ star has previously revealed is plans to give fellow singer Sam Smith a 6ft-tall marble penis after they saw the unusual decorative piece in the flame-haired hunk’s pub at his home in Suffolk, England, recently.

Ed, 30, said: “I’m having a life-size one made for Sam Smith as well because Sam saw one of them in my pub at home and said, ‘Oh my God, I’d love one of them’. So I’m having one the size of them.”

This won’t be the first time he’s gifted a marble penis to a friend, as he also gave Sir Elton John one for his birthday in March.

Elton, 74, said previously: “For my birthday this year, he [Ed] gave me a giant marble penis.

“I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a p***k or what. It’s really big, it’s beautifully made.”

When it comes to raunchy gifts, Ed has a history after Courteney Cox previously revealed he’d sent her a “leather gimp mask”.

Ed – who is close friends with the 57-year-old actress – revealed how he thought up an X-rated prank when she told him she could buy anything she wanted from her Alexa device.

He explained: “So, she walks out the room, and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask’. “Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that,’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed.”