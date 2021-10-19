Lovers While Filming 1983’s ‘The Hunger’, The Sarandon Bowie Connection Before He Died Let Them Say, ‘What Needed To be Said’

Susan Sarandon spoke to David Bowie just a week before he died – but she can’t remember the conversation.

The ‘Thelma & Louise’ actress rekindled her friendship with her former lover – who she had a relationship with while filming ‘The Hunger’ in 1983 – in the months before he died of liver cancer in January 2016 but she admitted it is “frustrating” that she’s got no knowledge of the final words they exchanged because she was taking strong medication at the time while on the Greek island of Lesbos.

She said: “I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid. And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, ‘Did he actually call me?’

“And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was.

“He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating.”

But the 75-year-old actress – who last saw the ‘Heroes’ singer at the premiere of his musical ‘Lazarus’ in New York in December 2015 – feels “so fortunate” that she was able to reconnect with her old flame and “said some things that needed to be said” in the months before he passed away.

She told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said.

“I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.”

Even after David passed away, Susan has stayed in touch with his widow Iman.

She said: “I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him.

“That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”