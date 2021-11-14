TikTok Star Says She Shares Husband With Mother, Sister; Explains Benefits of Being Polyamorous Swingers; #Likes4PolyFam, America?

TikTok influencer Madi Brooks has garnered millions of views on the platform after dropping shocking statements regarding her and her family’s private life.

Brooks, who resided in an undisclosed location in the U.S., revealed she, her mom, her husband, and her sister are all swingers.

However, that isn’t the shocking part, the social media user alsoclaimed that she shares her mom with her husband twice a week.

“Me and my mom are both swingers, and it’s great, you know why? Because when I’m not in the mood, I can just let my husband have her,” she told her followers on TikTok. “Yeah, I’m that kind of wife. I let my husband have her a couple of times a week.”

As if that wasn’t already bizarre, Brooks then surprised her followers with another disturbing piece of information, confessing that she also allows her husband to “play” with her little sister.

“You wanna know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my little sister,” she admitted.

Brooks also posted another video where her husband gave her a peck on the lips before leaving the house. She then asked her husband, “What about my sister?” He later then also kissed her sister, obeying her request. The TikTok-er wrote “swinger life” as a caption on the video.

The clips have since caught massive attention from internet users. Each video reportedly drew almost seven million viewers with leaving many of them stunned by her telling.

One user commented, “That’s enough TikTok for one year, I’m out!”

Another TikTok account owner wondered how the idea between the family members came about, saying, “How did that conversation ever initiate?”. At the same time, a third follower added, “I don’t know how anybody could share, but it’s your life.”

Madi is reportedly working as a teacher and has many friends who are also swingers. The term swingers are used based on the culture involving polyamorous relationships. The couples or individuals who claim themselves in such a label are in an open relationship and allow their partners to sleep with other people.