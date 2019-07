Happy shark week everyone! Marine biologists off the coast of British Columbia, Canada caught some rare shark behavior on film this week: “Footage shows a 2 meters male Salmon Shark heaving itself onto, and sliding along, a barnacle-encrusted log adrift at sea. Researchers believe the shark was attempting to remove the large, visible parasites from its body and fins—copepods that are detrimental to the shark’s health and swimming efficiency.”

