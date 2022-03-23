‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Unable to Sell TV Rights To Wedding

Mega

Colton Underwood is looking to extend his 15-minutes of TV fame by selling the TV rights to his wedding with fiancé Jordan C. Brown,however, so far, no network wants to give this former Bachelor a rose.

“Colton has been pitching a TV wedding for a long time. He was sure that being the first gay Bachelor to get married would start a bidding war between networks and streaming services, but so far no one has said ‘yes,’” sources tell Radar. “His agent set up a meeting with almost every development and programming executive in town. What was interesting is that Colton attended most of those meetings without his fiancé. This is clearing The Colton wedding pitch, who he is marrying seems to be just another detail. To say he was optimistic is an understatement, he was 100% positive this was a done deal. Not only would he earn a chunk of money, but Colton would be back where he loves to be – on TV.”

After The Bachelor, Underwood returned to TV inComing Out Colton on Netflix, delivering what insiders say were at best “soft ratings.”

“TV is a ratings business. If people watch, you stay on. If they don’t, you need to find another way to make a living,” a top TV source adds. “At the end of the day Colton didn’t deliver. If he were marrying Brad Pitt maybe the answer would be different, but he isn’t.”

Another pal of Underwood says, “I’m not saying that Colton got engaged just to get back on TV, but now that no-one wants to televise the wedding, it will be interesting to see what happens next.”

Underwood announced his engagement to Brown in February after just a few months of dating. The ex-reality star came out as gay in April 2021 so it’s been full-steam ahead in the love department since then.

“I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love,” he told PEOPLE about Brown. “I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life.”

When it came to their engagement, Underwood couldn’t wait to spill the details.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he told the outlet. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” Underwood continued. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”